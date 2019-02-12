Easton man, 73, struck by car at Trumbull Transfer Station, dies

A 73-year-old Easton resident, Alexander Trup, died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday at the Trumbull Transfer Station, on Spring Hill Road in Trumbull.

Trup was unloading debris from his vehicle at around noon, when he was struck by a car that was operated by Edward Socha, 92, of Trumbull. Witnesses said that Socha was backing toward the building to unload material when his vehicle lurched backward and struck Trup, knocking him to the ground. The car continued to travel backward in a circle and backed over him.

Trup was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with multiple injuries. His cause of death has yet to be determined. The incident is being investigated by the Trumbull Police Department Traffic Division.

No charges will be filed until the investigation has been completed.