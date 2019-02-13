Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Bill Frisell Solo, Feb. 15, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Almost Queen, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $15-$39. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Myriam Hernandez: Live Concert, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $43-$153. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Western Den & Goodnight Blue Moon, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Irish music, Feb. 21, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Loretta Egan Murphy will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional Irish music session. Free. BYOB. Info: 203-876-9973.

Bluegrass Club Night, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St., Ridgefield. Angry O’Haras & Friends perform. Cost: $25 suggested donation. Info: firstcongregational.com.

Singer/songwriter Elizabeth Ziman, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: milfordarts.org.

Ghostface Killah, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. The Wu-Tang Clan member will perform. Tickets $20-$50. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

1964 The Tribute, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $22-$37. Info: palacestamford.org.

West Side Story, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $37.50-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.



Linda Eder, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Songs from the Heart, Feb. 24, 1:30 p.m., Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Tickets $5. Info: 203-452-5065.

Stratford Sister Cities Chorus concert, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Free. Info: 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Matt Nathanson, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $39.50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dan Saulpaugh, Feb. 28, 6:30-9 p.m., Caffè Nero, 1075 Post Rd., Darien. He will perform live acoustic music to benefit the Darien Arts Center. Tickets: $20. Info: darienarts.org.

Lee Squared — An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee, March 1, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. In this tribute, New York City Bistro and MAC Award Winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney reprise their iconic performances as the music legends who defined four decades of music and pop culture. Tickets $23-$38. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Roomful of Blues, March 1, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Procol Harum, March 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel, March 1, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $18-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Debbie Gravitte, March 2, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Songs from Broadway to Big Band. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

Xeno & Oaklander, March 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $18. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tab Benoit, March 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gangstagrass, March 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Elton John by Captain Fantastic, March 9, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

Dana Fuchs Band, March 9, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Melissa Etheridge tribute — Little Secret, March 9, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $18-$33. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Path to Jupiter, March 9, 8 p.m., March 10, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Adam Ezra Group, March 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Oz Noy, Dave Weckl, and Jimmy Haslip, March 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tape Face, March 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40- $140. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Celtic Angels, March 14, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Crystal Bowersox, March 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Antibalas, March 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Howie Day, March 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jefferson Starship, March 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NEEDTOBREATHE: Acoustic Live Tour, March 16, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Back to Back to Black, March 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Amy Winehouse tribute featureing Remember Jones. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band, March 16, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$75. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Hip Abduction, March 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

New Orleans Jazz, March 21, 7-9 p.m., Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Concert in the Farmhouse includes beers, box supper. Tickets $60-$70. Info: 203-977-6543, stamfordmuseum.org.

The Machine, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50-$100. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Yarn, March 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Creamery Station will also perform. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, March 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Band of Friends, March 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring Davy Knowles & Gerry Mcavoy. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Secret Sisters, March 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mike Mains & The Branches, March 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pat Metheny Side Eye, March 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68-$78. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Richard Shindell, March 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Eggy, March 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Music of Bobby Darin. Tickets $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Soja With Iya Terra, Coolie Ranx & the Pilfers, March 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Eagles by Desert Highway, April 20, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.