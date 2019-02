Drop-in roller skating will continue at Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrook Ave., on Friday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m, through Friday, April 26.

Residents are invited to come and roller skate in the gymnasium. Roller skates are limited in number and only children’s sizes. For ages 5 and up. Residents must bring picture ID with proof of residency.

No instruction is provided. Program will not take place during school cancellations, early dismissals, or school holidays.