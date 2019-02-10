Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League on Feb. 5 competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) took over first place and has a three-point lead over Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo).

Guy Favreau bowled the high scratch single game of 225 and the high three game scratch series of 645.

Chuck Vento bowled the individual with handicap game of 289.

Beecher Taylor bowled the series with handicap of 761.

Dennis Russell is the high individual match point leader with 80 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 193.84.

Jay Tyler is at 192.19 and John Verdeschi is at 192.07.