Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Feb. 8 saw Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) tied for first place with Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke) with a nine-point lead.

Chris Barrett bowled the high individual scratch game of 256 and the single game with handicap of 287.

Rich Schwam bowled the three game scratch series of 655.

Mark Paskus bowled the series with handicap of 746.

The league individual high average is held by Rich Schwam at 203.46.

Bob Beck is at 194.23 and John Verdeschi is at 193.69.