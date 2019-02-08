Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Wilton Warriors

Trumbull High improved to 17-1 overall and 14-0 in the FCIAC with a 65-39 road victory at Wilton High on Friday night.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Lady Eagles took a 15-point lead after one quarter and extended it to 20 at the half.

Allie Palmieri scored 15 points and Cassi Barbato had 12.

Ellie Copley scored 13 points to lead Wilton.

TRUMBULL 65, WILTON 39 (at Wilton)

Trumbull

Emma Gentry 1 0-0 2; Meghan Lesko 2 0-0 5; Emi Roberto 3 0-0 8; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 2 0-0 6; Krsytina Schueler 2 0-0 4; Jenna DeSabella 2 0-0 5; Sarah Stolze 4 0-0 8; Cassi Barbato 4 0-0 12; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-2 0; Allie Palmieri 6 1-2 15

Team Totals: 26 1-4 65

Wilton

Catherine Dineen 2 2-2 6; Zoe Rappaport 2 1-2 7; Riley Eaton 0 0-0 0; Maddie Burke 1 0-0 2; Sophia Strazza 1 0-0 2; Katie Umphred 0 0-0 0; Fran Gonclaues 2 0-0 4; Leah Martins 1 0-0 3; Caitlin Greff 0 0-0 0; Lily Umphred 0 0-0 0; Ellie Copley 6 0-0 13; Callie Judelson 2 0-0 4

Team Totals: 16 3-4 39

Scoring by Quarters

Trumbull: 22 17 18 8 – 65

Wilton: 7 12 11 9 – 39

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Meghan Lesko-1; Emi Roberto-2; Kelly O’Leary-2; Jenna DeSabella-1; Cassi Barbato-4; Allie Palmieri-2; Wilton: Zoe Rappaport-2; Leah Martins-1; Ellie Copley-1