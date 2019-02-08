Purple shawl project with Binky Patrol

Binky Patrol is a national organization that brings comfort blankets to critically ill and traumatized kids.

The Monroe/Trumbull chapter of Binky Patrol has joined forces with CT NOW to make purple shawls for victims of domestic abuse. The Binky Patrol members are knitting and crocheting purple shawls for clients being affected by domestic violence.

The chapter was started five years ago by Jeanne Malgioglio. Soon after, Joanne Zimmerman became the co-chapter leader. They have given out more than 5,000 blankets since they began, making regular deliveries to local hospitals and The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull. When tragedies impact large groups like schools or teams, they jump in with blankets and shawls.

These much-needed shawls in purple, knit or crochet, will go to a victim of domestic violence in an attempt to bring comfort and show random acts of kindness to a woman who is being affected. They have so many clients they go through 10-12 shawls within two days.

Anyone can help. Donations can be dropped off in Trumbull at Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ctbinky.