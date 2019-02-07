Football: St. Joseph’s Summers, Warren sign with schools

St. Joseph High’s David Summers and Darren Warren have officially signed their National Letters on Intent to play football at Syracuse University and Trinity College.

“St Joseph High School is proud to be able to host another signing day for David Summers and Darren Warren,” said Kevin Butler, Assistant Principal for Athletics. “These two seniors have worked incredibly hard — both on the field and in the classroom — and we can’t wait to see how far they’ll go in college and beyond.”

In December, St Joseph hosted an NCAA Signing Day which showcased 14 additional student athletes signing their NLIs.

David Summers

A two-time All-State selection at quarterback, Summers threw for 2,631 yards and 39 touchdowns to lead coach Joe Della Vecchia’s Hogs to its second straight state championship.

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior and three-star recruit, Summers finished his three years as a varsity player with 7,567 passing yards (58 percent completion percentage), with 101 touchdowns against 27 interceptions.

“David adapted to each of his receivers speed and strengths,” Della Vecchia said. “His quick release and great decision making with the ball is what set him apart.”

Syracuse went 9-3 to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Coach Dino Babers’ Orange were ranked 20th when they defeated No. 16 West Virginia, 34-18, in the Camping World Bowl.

“I wanted to go to a stable program,” Summers said of joining the Orange, where Babers recently signed a six-year extension. “The coaches were genuine, great people. Kirk Martin [quarterback coach] made a home visit and I’m comfortable with everything about joining the team.

“Playing football doesn’t last forever. Going to Syracuse will give me a meaningful degree. Their business school is one of the best and I’ll get an education that will last a lifetime.

“Being a student at St. Joe’s has been great. The student body is so supportive of all sports. We rally around each other and that is a great connection.”

At Syracuse, Summers will fill a void left by the recent transfer of redshirt freshman Chance Amie. The other Orange quarterbacks are redshirt sophomore Tommy DeVito, the projected starter in 2019, and projected backup and redshirt senior Clayton Welch.

Darren Warren

“Darren is a terrific athlete on both sides of the ball,” Della Vecchia said of his defensive mainstay in the secondary. “He has explosive speed and is a physical player. We left a lot of one-on-one coverage to Darren. He handled those receivers, and also fought off blocks and made plays from the edge.”

Trinity College put together an 8-1 season that saw coach Jeff Devanney’s Bantams dominate in the Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference

Trinity’s defense gave up only 10 points a game, a perfect match with an offense that put an average of 36 points on the scoreboard.

“I love the game day atmosphere,” the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Warren said. “I got to interact with the players and connected well with coach Lew Acquarulo [associate head coach/defensive coordinator]. They told me I would fit right in with their defense as a cornerback.”

What Warren loved best at St. Joseph is what he hopes continues at Trinity.

“Every time I’m asked about me best memories, I bring up the family aspect of being a Cadet,” he said. “Everyone in the school supports each other.

“It’s what I see from Trinity — everyone together on and off the field. My mom, dad and friends have always supported me and I will take that with me.”