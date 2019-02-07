Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles honor seniors

Trumbull High celebrated Senior Night prior to its match with Stamford High on Tuesday.

Stephen Fulco Sr. announced each senior in turn, listing their accomplishments with a personal anecdote thrown in when warranted.

Team managers led the way, with Bella Siberon, Cassie Gallace, Linda Rakaj, Izzy Robertti, Ellen Rosa and Echo Durrschmidt receiving flowers and getting a photo taken with Trumbull head coach Charlie Anderson.

Team captains Jon Kosak, Matt Ryan, David Castaldo, Joe Palmieri and Williams Holmes were honored.

Classmates Webster Williams, Wael Pezrah, Joe Alicea, Travis Longo and Jake McGurk also drew a long ovation from the large crowd on hand.