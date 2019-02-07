Fuel-fed fire damages truck in Trumbull driveway

A pickup truck was heavily damaged after it caught fire in the driveway of a Trumbull home on Wednesday afternoon.

Photos posted on the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Co. Facebook page show the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Long Hill responded with mutual aid to Trumbull Center for a reported vehicle fire.

“First arriving units found a pickup truck well involved in a driveway. As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire the fuel tank of the pickup ruptured causing a significant increase in the fire’s intensity.”

No injuries were reported.