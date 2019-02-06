On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

The Magic Flute, Feb. 8-10, Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $15-$25. Info: eventbrite.com/e/the-magic-flute-tickets-53202740830.

Anything Goes, Feb. 8-23, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Tickets $30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

THIS WEEKEND

REZA: Edge of Illusion, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., the Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$58. Info: theklein.org.

Kevin McCaffrey featuring Efthimios Nasiopolus, Feb. 8, 9-11 p.m., Fairfield Comedy Club, 417 Post Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldcomedyclub.com.

Ryan Reiss featuring Alli Breen, Feb. 9, 7 and 9 p.m., Fairfield Comedy Club, 417 Post Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldcomedyclub.com.

Kevin Farley, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

iLuminate, Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

Rumpelstiltskin, through Feb. 10, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $23.75. For children. Info: dtcab.com.

These Shining Lives, through Feb. 17, Eastbound Theatre, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. The play chronicles the strength and determination of four young who work for the Radium Dial Company outside Chicago during the 1920s and 30s. Tickets $16-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

1984, through Feb. 17, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $32. Info: dtcab.com.

Old Ringers, through Feb.23, Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Shakespeare in Love, through Feb. 23, Kweskin Theatre, The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

Frederick Douglass: An American Slave, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tenisi Davis stars in this one-man play. Tickets $8.50-$10. Info: theklein.org.

Play With Your Food, Feb. 12, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $49. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Play With Your Food, Feb. 14, noon, Greenwich Arts Council, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Tickets $49. Info: jibproductions.org.

Andy Fiori featuring Jess Fleischer, Feb. 15, 9 p.m., Fairfield Comedy Club, 417 Post Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldcomedyclub.com.

Story Explorers, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m., Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd., Westport. Interactive book readings led by staff from Westport Country Playhouse and Broadway Method Academy. For children. Free. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Casey Carle’s BubbleMania, Feb. 16-17, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

DC Benny, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org

Nore Davis, Feb. 16, 7 and 9 p.m., Fairfield Comedy Club, 417 Post Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldcomedyclub.com.

Demetri Martin, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jim Breuer, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.50-$176.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Laughter Save Lives, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Starring John Larocchia, retired FDNY who lost half his battalion on 9/11 and president of Laughter Saves Lives. Tickets $20-$29.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Race, Feb. 22 through March 16, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Princess and the Frog, Feb. 23-March 31, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

The Story Pirates Greatest Hits Show, Feb. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: Everybody Loves Pirates, Feb. 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Theo Fleury, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Former NHL All-Star, Stanley Cup winner and Olympic Gold Medalist will share his story. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards Sam Buck and Vanishing White Matter Disease. Tickets $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Comedy Night Fundraiser, March 1, 8:30 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Starring Darren Rivera, Regina DeCicco, Billy Winn. Tickets $30. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Gilbert Gottfried, March 2, 7 and 9:15 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $20-$29.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Barbara Eden & Hal Linden. Tickets $67.50-$117.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dan Lamorte, March 2, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Dan is a New York City based stand up comedian, comedy writer and podcaster. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

A Journey…, March 3, 3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Kimberly Wilson performs a one-woman musical highlighting the stories of black women. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

The Magic of Presto Pete & Incredulous Chris, March 3, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Acrobats of China, March 3, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dave Reilly, March 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Countess and Friends, March 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Led by original cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps. Tickets $60-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sister Act, March 15 through April 7, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Extreme Magic with Illusionist Eric Wilzig, March 16, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Barnum Museum fund-raiser. Tickets: $25-$65. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Wizard of Oz, March 17, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Bernard Ilsley: The London Medium, March 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dick Cavett, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will interview Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Tickets $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Magician Mike Super, March 24, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Angelina Ballerina the Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Snow White, April 13-May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

Full Monty, April 26 through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.