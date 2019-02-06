Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Connecticut Guitar Festival kickoff concert, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Featuring Arlen Roth with special guests Paul Green’s Rock Academy and Suzuki Music Schools’ Guitar Ensemble. Tickets $22-$27. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Glad: The Music of Traffic, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Magic Flute, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Feb. 10, 2 p.m., Western Connecticut State University’s Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. WCSU Opera ensemble performs. Tickets: $25. Info: eventbrite.com/e/the-magic-flute-tickets-53202740830.

Patrizio Buanne, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $29. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening with Andy Mckee, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $25-$45. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

A Night at the Opera: From Italy to Catfish Row, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. and Feb. 10, 3 p.m., 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org

Peterson Concert: Kenny Barron, Feb. 10, 3:30-5 p.m., Greenwich Library, Cole Auditorium, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Registration required: 203-625-6550, kpetrov@greenwichlibrary.org.

The Alan Broadbent Trio with Harvie S. and Billy Mintz, Feb. 10, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Galactic and Erica Falls, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The High & Mighty Brass Band will also perform. Tickets $35-$38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dr. Caterwaul’s Cadre of Clairvoyant Claptraps, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. They are a group that plays music from around the world ranging from Colombian cumbias, Ethiopian jazz, Romanian horas, Argentinian tangos, or traditional music from the United States.Tickets $15-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

I’m With Her, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $59.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kool & the Gang, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Kool & The Gang boogies on down to The Ridgefield Playhouse for a Valentine’s Day Celebration. Tickets $175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bill Frisell Solo, Feb. 15, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Almost Queen, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $15-$39. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Myriam Hernandez, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $43-$153. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Western Den & Goodnight Blue Moon, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ghostface Killah, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. The Wu-Tang Clan member will perform. Tickets $20-$50. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

1964 The Tribute, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $22-$37. Info: palacestamford.org.

West Side Story, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $37.50-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Linda Eder, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Songs from the Heart, Feb. 24, 1:30 p.m., Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Tickets $5. Info: 203-452-5065.

Matt Nathanson, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $39.50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lee Squared — An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee, March 1, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. In this tribute, New York City Bistro and MAC Award Winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney reprise their iconic performances as the music legends who defined four decades of music and pop culture. Tickets $23-$38. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Procol Harum, March 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel, March 1, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $18-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Elton John by Captain Fantastic, March 9, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

Melissa Etheridge tribute — Little Secret, March 9, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $18-$33. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Path to Jupiter, March 9, 8 p.m., March 10, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Tape Face, March 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40- $140. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jefferson Starship, March 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band, March 16, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$75. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

New Orleans Jazz, March 21, 7-9 p.m., Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Concert in the Farmhouse includes beers, box supper. Tickets $60-$70. Info: 203-977-6543, stamfordmuseum.org.

The Machine, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50-$100. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Music of Bobby Darin. Tickets $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eagles by Desert Highway, April 20, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.