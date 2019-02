Valentine’s Day dance party, Feb. 8, 7-10 p.m., Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Rd., Trumbull. For persons with special needs in Greater Bridgeport area. Register: 203-452-7385.

Dancing with the Stars, March 23, 6-11 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. The fund-raising gala will benefit ElderHouse Adult Day Center. Professional dancers from Fred Astaire will perform. Tickets $200. Info: elderhouse.org.