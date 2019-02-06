Girls indoor track: Trumbull crowns five at FCIAC championships

Trumbull High’s Emily Alexandru took home an individual title and coach Dennis McLaughlin’s Lady Eagles’ 4×800 relay team finished in first place at the FCIAC Championships held last week at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Kali Holden, Carolyn Cardell, Ally Zaffina, and Emily Alexandru edged out Ridgefield to win with a time of 9:50.25 to bring home the title

Alexandru was the FCIAC champion in the 600 meter run with a time of 1:40.63.

Trumbull saw six other athletes earn points at FCIACs, as the Lady Eagles placed fifth out of 13 teams.

“Freshman Kali Holden placed third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:36.61,” McLaughlin said.

“Alexandru, a junior, had another impressive run in the 300 meter to place fourth.

“Junior Abbygail Michel, who ran a fast 7.55 seconds, placed fifth in the 55 meter dash.

“Sophomore Mikayla DePina placed fifth in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9:48 seconds.

“Freshman Evelyn Marchand placed sixth with a time of 1:44.47 in the 600 meter run.

“Our spring medley relay team of Jeah Riodin, Abbygail Michel, Ella Consla and Maggie LoSchiavo ran fast and placed fourth overall.

“In the field events, Senior Aleksandra Miskiewicz tied for second place in the pole vault clearing 9-00.00.”

Trumbull will compete this weekend at the Class LL Championships in New Haven.