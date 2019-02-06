Kids Stuff: Family fun

SPECIAL EVENTS

Make Your Own Valentine’s Day Chocolates, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Kids in grades K-8 will make professional looking chocolates. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Register online. Info: email info@wiltonhistorical.org

Grow Your Own Mushrooms, Feb. 9, 2:30-4 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich. Cost: $10; $20 member families; $30 nonmember families. Info: gltrust.org, 203-629-2151.

Valentine’s Day Nature Play Date, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-noon, Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Cost: $5-$8. Register: 203-930-1349 or eschaffer@audubon.org.

Space Science Laser Show with Prismatic Magic, Feb. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 21 Mead Ave., Greenwich. For kids. Info: 203-531-0426.

Kids’ Candymaking Workshop, Feb. 11, 4-5 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Fee: $5. Registration required: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 116.

Weaving Workshop, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Kids learn how to make a potholder. Tickets $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Creature Parade Fundraiser, Feb. 16, noon, Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Get up close and learn about each animal individually, how they’ve adapted, and where they came from. Donations will be used to care for the animals. Donation is $6 per person and $15 per family. Info: call 203-736-1053.

Story Explorers, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m., Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd., Westport. Interactive book readings led by staff from Westport Country Playhouse and Broadway Method Academy. Free. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Casey Carle’s BubbleMania, Feb. 16-17, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Maple Sugar Day, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich. Cost: $10; $20 member families; $30 nonmember families. Info: gltrust.org, 203-629-2151.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 learn to make a Colonial Maple Tart. Cost: $10-$15. Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

The Story Pirates Greatest Hits Show, Feb. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: Everybody Loves Pirates, Feb. 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Winter Walk in the Woods, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Track prints and look for signs of what the animals are doing in the winter. All ages (no strollers). Tickets $5 members, $10 nonmembers. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

The Magic of Presto Pete & Incredulous Chris, March 3, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Syrup Saturday: A Pancakes & PJ’s Party, March 9, 8:30-11:30 a.m., New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Advance registration required: newcanaannature.org.

The Wizard of Oz, March 17, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Angelina Ballerina The Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

NATURE

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.