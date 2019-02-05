Boys basketball: Fairfield Warde upends Trumbull Eagles

Trumbull High saw its seven game unbeaten streak when host Fairfield Warde posted a 73-70 FCIAC win on Tuesday.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles are 13-2; coach Ryan Swaller’s Mustangs improved to 9-6.

Timmond Williams had 28 points and 16 rebounds for Trumbull.

Evan Gutowski scored 15 points and Jack Therriault had 10.

Mileeq Green had six rebounds and five assists.

Quentar Taylor had eight points and five assists.

Matt Houghton made six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lead Warde.

Matt Becker and Brendan McMahon each scored 17 points.

Trumbull (13-2)

Mileeq Green 2 1-1 5

Chris Brown 1 0-3 2

Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0

J.P. Fromageot 1 0-0 1

Jack Therriault 4 1-2 10

Timmond WIlliams 10 7-10 28

Evan Gutowski 7 1-2 15

Quentar Taylor 3 0-0 8

Totals 28 10-18 70

Warde (9-6)

Joey Gilbin 0 0-0 0

Matt Becker 6 4-5 17

Brendan McMahon 7 0-0 17

Matt Houghton 6 9-10 27

Tom Motague 1 0-0 2

Ben Steele 1 0-0 2

Eli Feay 1 0-0 2

Dennis Parker 1 0-0 2

Jake McKenna 0 0-0 0

Totals 23 13-15 73

Scoring by Quarters

Trumbull 12 14 26 18 70

Warde 10 25 19 19 73

3 Pointers Made: Trumbull: Taylor 2, Williams 1, Therriault 1; Warde: Houghton 6, McMahon 3, Becker 1