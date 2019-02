Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles win, honor nine seniors

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Warde, 47-30, on Senior Night in Trumbull on Tuesday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles are now 16-1 overall and 13-0 on the FCIAC.

Trumbull honored its nine seniors (6 players and 3 managers).

Krystina Schueler, Kelly O’Leary, Meghan Lesko, Bella McCain, Jenna DeSabella and Gianna Ghitsa were players honored.

Alice Honychurch, Lauren Haslam and Maddie Formanek were team managers feted.

TRUMBULL 47, WARDE 30

Trumbull (16-1)

Emma Gentry 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 2 0-0 6; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Emi Roberto 2 0-0 4; Maeve Hampford 1 0-0 2; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 6 1-2 14; Jenna DeSabella 1 0-3 2; Sarah Stolze 0 3-4 3; Cassi Barbato 2 0-0 6; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-2 0; Allie Palmieri 5 0-0 10

Team Totals: 19 4-11 47

Fairfield Warde (9-8)

Maya Henry 2 6-8 10; Ava Fitzpatrick 0 0-0 0; Krystina Krasnigi 2 0-2 5; Teagan Tully 0 0-0 0; Emily Johnson 0 0-0 0; Caroline Aufiero 1 0-2 2; Kristen Rodriquez 2 1-3 5; Caroline Mills 4 0-1 8; Alysha Henry 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 11 7-14 30

Scoring by Quarters:

Warde: 6 5 6 13 – 30

Trumbull: 5 12 20 10 – 47

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Meghan Lesko-2; Krystina Schueler-1; Cassi Barbato-2; Fairfield Warde: Krystina Krasnigi-1