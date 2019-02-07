Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

The Oscars with Joe Meyers — Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. Movie reviewer, Joe Meyers will be here to discuss this year’s Oscar nominees. See a video clip of the nominees for best picture and cast a ballot for your own picks for a chance to win a movie theater gift certificate. Registration suggested.

Children’s

Silly Song Sing-A-Long — Ages 1-5. Friday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. Families will sing, dance and act silly with performer Edward Leonard. Registration required.

Pajama Storytime — Ages 3-6. Monday, Feb. 11, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs and join us for stories, a craft and a snack. Registration required.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Fairchild-Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer Exploration — Ages 8 and up. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 9; Monday, Feb 11, 4-6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 13, 4:30-6 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with construction kits. Drop-in.

Youth Arts Workshop — Ages. 8-12. Monday, Feb. 11, 4:30 p.m. Art Hearts – Valentine crafting. Registration required.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2:30-4:15 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop-in.

Fairchild Children’s

Butterflies — Ages 1-2. Monday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving. Drop-in.

