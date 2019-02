Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 7-13, 2019

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Feb. 7-13, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Senior Citizen Commission Jan. 25 meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee Jan. 29 meeting

3:15 a.m. — Author Talk: The Crate

4 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Guilford High

5 a.m. — Boys Wrestling: THS vs. Newtown/St. Joseph/Harding High

6 a.m. — Girls Gymnastics: THS vs. Darien High

7: a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. St. Joseph High

8:30 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. St. Joseph High

10 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Guilford High

11 a.m. — Boys Wrestling: THS vs. Newtown/St. Joseph/Harding High

12 p.m. — Girls Gymnastics: THS vs. Darien High

1 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. St. Joseph High

2:30 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. St. Joseph High

4 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Feb. 4 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Feb. 5 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Feb. 5 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Feb. 6 meeting