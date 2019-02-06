Trumbull students perform in ‘Annie’

Eight Trumbull students are among 45 Broadway Method Academy members who will take the stage with Broadway talent in the upcoming production of the beloved classic, Annie. Performances are scheduled at Westport Country Playhouse, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 8-10, and Feb. 15-17.

Trumbull students include Maura Marchetti, Gillian Delmhorst, Griffin Delmhorst, Claudia Cleri, Isabel Chistoni, Kate Meza, Elizabeth Champion and Carly Mofenson.

“Our Broadway Method Academy students, once again, have the unique opportunity to play alongside some of the brightest talent New York City has to offer,” Director Connor Deane, said. “This family show is filled with heart and will be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.”

Students also hail from Brookfield, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Newtown, Norwalk, Southport, Stratford, Westport and Weston.

The cast will be headed by Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow) as Miss Hannigan, Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages, Peter Pan) as Oliver Warbucks, Lauren Sprague (Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz) as Grace Farrell, Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Rooster Hannigan, Julie Kavanagh (Holiday Inn, La Cage aux Folles) as Lily St. Regis, and Dan Remmes (Grumpy Old Men) as FDR. Ava Lynn Vercellone stars in the title role. Reviving her role as Sandy from the 2012 Broadway production will be Sunny, courtesy of William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.

Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, is the seven-time Tony Award-winning family favorite that features unforgettable hits like It’s a Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, and the iconic Broadway standard Tomorrow.

Performance schedule

Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 9, 1:30, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 10, 1:30, 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 16, 1:30, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 17, 1:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now.

For tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org, or call or visit the box office at 203-227-4177, 25 Powers Court, Westport.