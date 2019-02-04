Friday Bowling League’s Team 13 leads the way

Team 13 (Ray Boratko, Tony Colasurdo, Mary Ryan John Verdeschi) lit up the alleys with new season highs for a single scratch game of 815, the team single game with handicap of 1018, the team scratch series of 2,243 and the team series with handicap of 2,852, when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League met on Feb. 1.

Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) holds a first-place lead of five points over Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke).

John Verdeschi bowled the high individual scratch game of 243.

Art Pranger bowled the three game scratch series of 648.

Tony Colasurdo bowled the single game with handicap of 298 and Ray Boratko bowled the series with handicap of 817.

The league individual season-high average is held by Rich Schwam at 202.59.

Bob Beck is at 14.00 and John Verdeschi is at 193.57.