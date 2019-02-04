Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League on Jan. 29 competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo) has a two-point lead over Team 2 (Jerry Orsini, Bob Wolfe, Joe Alarcon, Chris Barrett).

Guy Favreau bowled the high scratch single game of 248 and Tony Cornell bowled the individual with handicap game of 286.

Henry Giller bowled the high three game scratch series of 585 and Ralph Keese bowled the series with handicap of 754.

Dennis Russell is the high individual match point leader with 76 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 193.84.

John Verdeschi is at 193.59 and Jay Tyler is at 191.76.