Police recover two stolen cars, 16-year-old charged

Trumbull Police recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested a 16-year-old suspect Friday after an officer on patrol reported spotting a group of three males acting suspiciously.

On Friday, Feb. 1, at around 5:30 p.m., a Trumbull officer patrolling the mall’s parking lot saw three males walking together acting suspiciously. As the officer drove by, one of them ran to a silver Hyundai parked nearby and ducked down by the driver’s door. The male then drove the Hyundai, which has been reported stolen out of West Haven, up to the others. They walked away from the car after they saw another Trumbull officer driving nearby.

The male then drove out of the Main Street exit of the mall and down a nearby side street. The officers followed and blocked the vehicle in a short time later and took the driver into custody.

The 16 year-old driver from New Haven was charged with second-degree larceny and driving without a license. He was released to his mother with a court date February 8. The other two juvenile males were detained at the mall and later released to their parents. The identities of the subjects were withheld due to their age.

Police said the group was connected to a second stolen vehicle that was recovered on Pequonnock Avenue in Trumbull earlier in the day. That vehicle was reported stolen in East Haven.