St. Joseph High School announces second quarter honor roll students

St Joseph High School has announced the students from Trumbull who have made the second quarter honor roll.

President’s Honor Roll

A grade point average of 95 or higher with no individual mark under a 90.

Grade 9 — Addison Strouse, Anna Stook, Giovanna (Gigi) Garofalo, Jessica Tara

Grade 10 — Andrea Weber, John Donofrio, Megan Frattaroli, Nina Pizzicarola, Sofia Paolella

Grade 11 — Ethan Ziegler, Isabela Yoguez, Katherine Pikulik, Lauren Malatesta, Mari Andrzejewski, Pai (Carol) Liu, Zhenyu (Kevin) Tang

Grade 12 — Bryan Viglione, Carmine Russo, Jr,Charles Pagliarini, Shane Walsh, Tian (Sky) Yu

Principal’s Honor Roll

A grade point average of 88 or higher with no individual mark under an 80.

Grade 9 — Amy Beddoe, Brooke Buzzeo, Evan Rogers, Gannon Haley, John Eisenman, Kendal Rogers, Katherine Rudini, Sara Sabin, Samantha Bacarella

Grade 10 — Alyssa Mancini, Andrew Morris, Brian Fitzsimmons, Brooke Eckardt, Chloe Zalenski, Ella Smith, Grace Hickey, Jack Wallace, Kenneth Martin, Liam Wolson, Maria Tarantino, Sophia Molnar

Grade 11 — Alexandra Rudini, Claire Lally, Gianna Caruso, Grace Hughes, James McMahon, Mark Vozzella, Mary Butler, Meghan Hurley, Sijie (Jessie) Zheng, Sofia Tedesco, Veronica Lubas

Grade 12 — Albert Paolozzi, Christian Scinto, Cynthia Tshibangu, Ellie Rotunno, Jakob DeBroff, John Gasparrini, Kayla Esteves, Luke Healy, Mark Arnone, Meghan Shilling,Robert Mihaly, Sawyer Meehan, Shengzhi (Rex) Yu, Xinyu (Shirley) Xia, Zoe Foldesi