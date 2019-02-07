Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Friday, Feb. 8

Valentine’s Day dance party — A Valentine’s Day dance party for persons with special needs of the Greater Bridgeport area will be held from 7-10 p.m., at Trumbull High School. For more information and to RSVP, contact Chairperson Mark Smith 203-452-7385 or Trumbull M.O.R.E. Group Rose Derrig, at 203-268-2323.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Redeemable drive — The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB), holds a redeemables drive the second Saturday of every month. Proceeds support the THSGEMB. The next redeemable drive will take place on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in front of Trumbull High School. Drop-off your bottles and cans and help support the Marching Band.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Support group offered — George’s Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers, will meet from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A light lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. The group meets the second Thursday of the month. To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net or look for the registration form online at unityhillucc.org. Anyone with a wheelchair or problems with mobility may enter through the kitchen door in back, as there are no steps to negotiate. H-accessible bathrooms available.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Essential documents for life planning — Attorney Lyn Eliovson of Eliovson & Tenore in Fairfield will present a round-table discussion at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their questions regarding their legal and financial concerns for a mutually beneficial discussion. The many recommended legal documents to assist in the management of estates and tax concerns along with estate planning including last wills and testaments and/or trusts will be discussed. Reservations can be made by calling 203-452-5199.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Songs from the Heart — The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Songs from the Heart, a program of love songs and standards at 1:30 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull. The program features Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist. Cabaret seating. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary: $5 per person. For tickets, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.

Saturday, March 2 and 16

Cat and kitten adoption — The Stratford Cat Project will be hosting a cat and kitten adoption at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center located at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. SCP needs donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One Dry Food and gift cards to H3 Pet or Walmart. For more information, email scp4cats@yahoo.com.

Saturday, March 9

Playing for Paws Animal Rescue Fund-raiser — 6:30-11 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. All proceeds will be divided equally between Animals In Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Inc., Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project. 50/50 raffle will be donated to Trumbull Animal Group (TAG). Tickets: $43.34. Info: eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, April 3

Upcoming trip — The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256. Westchester Broadway Theatre, Newsies. A $25 deposit upon reservation and balance by Feb. 22. Price $107.

Tuesday-Thursday, June 25-27

Upcoming trip — The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256. The Fabulous Finger Lakes, Canandaigua, N.Y. Deluxe motorcoach, two nights at Ramada Plaza Hotel, five meals, sightseeing includes cruise on Erie Canal, Corning Museum of Glass and more sightseeing trips. Price $561 double, and $691 single. Deposit $200 by April 2, and balance by May 7. Insurance available. Trip flier upon request.

Tuesday July 9

Upcoming trip — The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256. The Delaney House, Holyoke, MA. All-you-can-eat lobster. Includes: Buffet menu of lobster, variety of salads, haddock, chicken, pork, dessert and beverage. Entertainment: John Timpanelli, singer and comedian. Price $105, deposit $25 upon reservation and balance due June 7.

Monday, Aug. 12

Upcoming trip — The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256. Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, CT. Tribute show, Together Again recreates the magic of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers as these two seasoned professionals deliver the songs of Kenny and Dolly’s Real Love Tour. Includes: Coffee and donuts on arrival and a lunch served family-style. Price $99, deposit $25 upon reservation and balance due July 11.

ONGOING

Trumbull Animal Group seeking new members — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is looking for new members. To become a member, send a check for $20 to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. TAG will be holding a new volunteer orientation every third Saturday and for anyone who wants to become a dog walker. Meet at 10:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. For any questions or more information, email info.trumbullanimalgroup@gmail.com.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

2019 Secret Garden Tour — The Nichols Garden Club, which recently hosted its 2018 Secret Garden Tour, is presently on the lookout for interesting gardens to showcase in 2019. The club looks for a variety of styles, including perennial flower gardens, period gardens, organic gardens, Japanese style gardens or any garden with pretty features, such as a pond, fountain, pool, pergola or outdoor kitchen. Gardens from Trumbull, Shelton and Stratford have been showcased on past tours. If you have a garden that you would like to be considered for the 2019 tour, which takes place in July, contact the club at nicholsgarden@gmail.com or call 203-590-2232 for additional information.

Free DVD rentals — The Trumbull Library has eliminated the $1 DVD rental fee in an effort to increase in the usage of the collection. There will still be a $1 per day fine for overdue DVDs.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets are available for purchase in our new office located at 366 Church Hill Road, in the new administration building. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Meditation classes — Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators. Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required. Free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St, Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers. Recycling cell phones helps the environment by saving energy, conserving natural resources and keeping reusable materials out of landfills. Collection boxes in Trumbull are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m. For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail dfife@benchmarkquality.com.

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at DamselsInDivorce@aol.com.

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.