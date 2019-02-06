Silk scarves — New community art workshop for adults

Adult artists of all abilities are welcome to come experience diverse workshops led by several Kennedy Center Expressive Arts Therapists and Facilitators and local Bridgeport artists.

Silk scarves will be the focus of the next workshop taking place on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m-1 p.m. at the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC), 160 John St., Bridgeport. Due to the price of materials, the workshop costs $15 per person.

The Community Art Workshops have been organized by MDAC. Second Saturdays: Connect & Create was made possible through a grant awarded by the Horizon Foundation. A total of 10 sessions have been organized for this series, which launched in September 2018 and will continue until June 2019. Several different art mediums and techniques will be taught.

Lauri MacLean will conduct the silk scarf workshop. In this Zen like activity, participants will decorate a handmade silk scarf using dye as paint. Individuals will be encouraged to express themselves as they create surface design using a variety of techniques including brush and sponge application. Color and composition will be explored as dye is layered onto the blank canvas resulting in unique fabric art.

MDAC was started by The Kennedy Center over five years ago and is named in honor of the late Maggie Daly of Fairfield, a long-time supporter of the arts and The Kennedy Center.

“Although The Kennedy Center primarily serves people with disabilities, we are broadening our focus and sharing our expertise with the community at large,” said Richard E. Sebastian, Jr., president and CEO of The Kennedy Center. “We excel in the arts and our new Community Art Workshops have been extremely well received and attended.”

MDAC Manager Katie Kelly added, “We have presented five workshops that were enjoyed by budding artists of all ages from the surrounding communities. We continue to inspire creative energy through exposing, engaging and educating the community.”

Sign up at mdac-kc.org/second-saturdays or call 203-690-1609 for more information. Pre-registration is preferred.