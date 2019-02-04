Open your home, change a life as a Community Companion Home provider

The Kennedy Center is accepting applications from individuals and families interested in becoming a Community Companion Home (CCH) licensee through the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services (DDS).

CCH is a residential program connecting individuals with intellectual disabilities to families interested in opening their homes and their lives. The Kennedy Center matches licensees and individuals, based on lifestyle, preferences and needs. Ongoing support comprised of nursing, behavior and case management is provided by The Kennedy Center.

Licensees receive reimbursement for room and board, along with a stipend for care of the individual, based on the need.

Anyone interested in learning more or starting an application process can contact [email protected] or call 203-365-8522, ext. 2066.