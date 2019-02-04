Letter — Proposed senior complex a huge win for Trumbull

As a Trumbull resident and member of the Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission, I was very happy to see that Trumbull’s P&Z Commission, with bipartisan support, recently approved a zone change — the first step in the process to bring a new senior living/retirement community development to the long vacant property of the old United Healthcare Building on Monroe Turnpike. With almost 30% of our Trumbull residents 55 and older, Trumbull needs this type of facility. I’m not alone in this assessment; the director of Senior Services and director of Economic and Community Development agreed with the Chamber of Commerce, which issued a unanimous endorsement calling this a “slam dunk” for Trumbull.

Financially, this is a huge win for Trumbull. The current empty (and obsolete) building generates roughly $350,000 per year in tax revenue for the town. If the proposed facility is built, the Economic Development director stated that a conservative tax revenue projection would yield $2.3 million annually. An impressive revenue generator which will also provide temporary and permanent jobs, as well as patronage and support of our local business establishments.

On the important quality of life side, once the proposed facility is built, there are 56 units designated for assisted living and memory care, with the remaining units aimed at local seniors wanting to downsize or for those who want to move to our lovely town, without adding any strain to our school system. These facilities will be vibrant communities that will create a wonderful living environment for all seniors.

Communities such as these can help prevent isolation which sometimes occurs when older adults live alone, don’t have the ability to drive or may have family that is not local. While giving the feeling of independence, residents have access to amenities such as housekeeping, dining and nutrition assistance, health care, maintenance and transportation. Keeping the brain and body active and engaged is so important and daily, varied activities are offered that include: book clubs, lectures, dance lessons, fitness classes, walking clubs and more. Activities and entertainment are offered both on and off-site.

For those seniors that do need that extra level of care, there is peace of mind for them and their family members knowing that they are in a safe environment where they will be cared for appropriately and still be a part of a community. I know this firsthand – my in-laws live in this type of a facility in Southbury.

Whether an active senior looking to enjoy life without all the homeowner maintenance and upkeep, an older senior that wants to remain active who feels like a move such as this makes sense, or the higher-level need for skilled and/or memory care, there is something for everyone 55+ in this type of a living environment. I agree with the Chamber of Commerce that this truly is a “slam dunk” for Trumbull and I hope to see the process continue to move forward making this development a reality.

Mary Isaac, chairman

Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission