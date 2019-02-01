Changes coming to Long Hill Green Village area

Big changes are coming to Long Hill Green, and the public can get a glimpse of the coming changes at a community meeting February 14 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the school administration building at 6254 Main Street.

“The Long Hill Green Village area has been a priority of mine to improve safety, traffic flow and other infrastructure to make the resident, visitor and business experience better,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “We are committed to safe and balanced development while maintaining open communication lines with our residents and businesses.”

Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar said there were currently several projects underway in the area, including a new right turn lane from Whitney Avenue onto Main Street. Construction on that project is scheduled to begin in the spring, she said.

The other upgrades are in the design phase, Bakalar said. They include the installation of a stop light at the Whitney Avenue intersection, more sidewalks and crosswalks and more patio areas on the green itself. The bulk of the funds for these changes is coming from about $1 million in grants that the town has acquired.

“We want to make it as good an experience as possible for people to drive there, walk there, and eat there,” she said.

In addition to making the area more attractive to shoppers and diners, the businesses would benefit from the changes, too, Bakalar said.

“A lot of these changes will make traffic flow better, and create a better pedestrian experience,” she said. “If people can drive there more easily, and walk there more safely, that’s good for their businesses.”

Anyone seeking more information on the community session can contact Bakalar at [email protected] or Town Planner Rob Librandi at [email protected]