Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone wins match between national champs

Wartburg College’s Cross Cannone of Trumbull won an 8-4 decision over Augsburg’s Ryan Epps in a match between returning national champions, when No. 3 Wartburg defeated No. 1 Augsburg, 16-15, in the Battle of the Burgs on Thursday.

Cannone won the national title at 149 last year, before bumping to 157 where Epps won nationals in 2018.

The victorious Knights have won 14 national titles since 1996. They have earned seven of the last eight titles.

The Auggies have been crowned 14 times since 1991.

The match featured four national champions, 15 ranked wrestlers, and 10 returning All Americans.

Wartburg is 15-1; Augsburg is now 10-1.

Cannone is 22-0 on the season and has won 56 consecutive matches.