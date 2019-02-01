Cold weather protocol in effect until Sunday, warming centers open

Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state’s severe cold weather protocol, effective until noon Sunday. Residents are asked to use caution during this time and to check on any elderly or frail neighbors.

Residents can come to the locations listed below to seek relief from the cold:

Trumbull Westfield Mall, 5065 Main Street, Wednesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Trumbull Main Library, 33 Quality Street, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Trumbull Senior Center, 32 Priscilla Place, Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For after-hours warming, call 2-1-1.