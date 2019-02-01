Health Department offers blood pressure self-care sessions

The Trumbull Health Department is offering a free blood pressure self-care and prevention workshop for town residents and town employees with high blood pressure. This six-week workshop will be held every Wednesday evening from March 27 to May 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants will receive tools and tips to control their blood pressure, learn how to lower their blood pressure numbers, how to stay healthy and how to tell the differences between normal and high blood pressure.

There will be sessions on understanding medications, healthy eating, massage and relaxation techniques, and physical activity. With completion of the six-week workshop, participants will receive a free home blood pressure monitor kit and life-saving information.

High blood pressure is very common but dangerous illness. About 1 in 3 U.S. adults have high blood pressure. High blood pressure typically has no warning signs or symptoms and is usually diagnosed by a doctor during a routine checkup. Without medical attention, high blood pressure can lead to cardiovascular disease and increase risk of a stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure.

Participants are encouraged to bring a family member to participate in the workshop series. Call the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1031 to get more information and to register for this free workshop. Space is limited.