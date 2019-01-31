Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles top Greenwich High

Trumbull High defeated Greenwich High, 62-52, on Thursday.

Timmond Williams, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, led three players in double figures for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Jack Therriault and Evan Gutowski scored 11 points each.

Chris Brown and Quentar Taylor each had six assists.

Chris Mark scored 15 points for Greenwich.

Greenwich

Brendan Friel 1 0-2 2

Brian Ricks 1 1-2 4

Chris Genaro 1 2-2 4

Max Steinman 1 0-0 2

Dan Arnold 1 0-0 2

Gavin Muir 0 1-2 1

Chris Mark 5 3-4 15

A.J. Barber 0 0-0 0

Greg Altamore 3 0-0 6

Billy Nail 0 0-0 0

Flynn Milledge 0 0-0 0

Oliver Milledge 5 6-8 16

Chason Barber 0 0-0 0

Totals 18 13-20 52

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0

Mileeq Green 3 0-0 8

Johnny McCain 0 0-0 0

Dylan Palinkas 0 2-2 2

Chris Brown 3 0-0 6

Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0

J.P Fromageot 3 0-1 7

James O’Brien 0 0-0 0

Jack Therriault 4 2-2 11

Sebastian Metellus 0 0-0 0

Timmond WIlliams 5 4-6 14

Andrew Cutter 0 0-0 0

Evan Gutowski 5 1-4 11

Jake Gruttaduria 0 0-0 0

Quentar Taylor 1 1-1 3

Totals 24 10-16 62

Scoring by Quarters

Greenwich 11 14 8 19 52

Trumbull 20 19 10 13 62

3 Pointers: Trumbull Green 2, Fromageot 1, Therriault 1; Greenwich 3 Mark 2, Ricks 1