Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats Harding in overtime

St. Joseph defeated Harding High, 86-81, in overtime on Thursday.

Brendan Kade scored 25 points and was 8 for 8 from the foul line for coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets. He had four steals.

Dan Tobin scored 16 points, with nine rebounds.

Paul Fabbri had a pair of three-pointers and finished with 14 points to go with three assists.

Marcel Robinson scored 31 points for the Presidents.

Harding (3-11)

Marcel Robinson 11 7-12 31, Xavier McBride 7 0-0 18, Shawn Allen 3 0-0 7, Marcus Christie 6 1-4 13, Qasim McKnight 4 1-2 9, Isaiah Hanley 0 1-2 1, Joseph Gray 0 2-2 2, Mazjhir Curry 0 0-0 0, Tamaji Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 13-22 81.

St. Joseph (9-3)

Dan Tobin 6 4-9 16, Paul Fabbri 5 2-2 14, Brendan Kade 7 8-8 25, Tyler DuBose 0 4-6 4, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Stephen Paolini 8 3-4 19, Jason James 2 0-0 4, Kyren Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Gourley 1 0-0 2, Will Diamantis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 23-33 86.

Harding 17 12 19 21 12 – 81

St. Joseph 14 19 20 16 17 – 86

3-Pointers: H-McBride 4, Robinson 2, Allen; SJ-Kade 3, Fabbri 2.