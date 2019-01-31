Girls basketball: Trumbull remains unbeaten in FCIAC

Trumbull High went on the road to defeat Greenwich, 48-35, on Thursday.

With the win, coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles improved to 14-1 overall and 11-0 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull will play St. Joseph in their annual Coaches vs. Cancer game on the campus of Fairfield University Saturday with tip off at 6 p.m.

Kelly O’Leary and Cassi Barbato each buried three 3-pointers in the win over the Cardinals.

Krystina Schueler and Allie Palmier scored 10 points each.

Trumbull

Emma Gentry 1 0-0 2; Meghan Lesko 1 1-3 3; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Emi Roberto 2 0-0 5; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 3 0-0 9; Krystina Schueler 4 2-2 10; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-2 0; Sarah Stolze 0 0-0 0; Cassi Barbato 3 0-0 9; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Allie Palmieri 5 0-0 10

Team Totals: 19 3-5 48

Greenwich

Julia Conforti 5 0-0 11; Jordan Moses 0 0-0 0; Ciara Munnelly 1 0-0 2; Michelle Morganti 5 0-0 11; Kristin Riggs 0 0-0 0; Marielle Povinelli 1 0-0 3; Kate Loughran 0 0-0 0; Violet Mikalopas 0 0-0 0; Kelly Martayonov 1 0-0 2; Taylor Stamos 2 2-2 6

Team Totals: 15 2-2 35

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 11 15 15 7 – 48

Greenwich: 7 11 10 7 – 35

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Emi Roberto-1; Kelly O’Leary-3, Cassi Barbato-3; Greenwich: Julia Conforti-1; Michelle Morganti-1; Marielle Povinelli-1