Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles defeat Staples Wreckers

Trumbull High defeated Staples of Westport, 50-30, in an FCIAC match on Thursday.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles, ranked No. 4 in the Connecticut Wrestling Online’s Top 10 high school wrestling poll, are now 22-5 on the season.

Trumbull dominated in the lower weight classes.

Michael Longo won by 15-0 technical fall at 106 pounds

Travis Longo (3:12 at 113), Jack Ryan (3:28 at 120), Jonathan Kosak (126) and Davis Castaldo (132) each earned falls.

Matt Ryan pinned in 1:28 at 138 pounds, George Bomann in 3:43 at 145 pounds and Woll Holmes scored an 8-2 decision at 152 pounds.

Joe Palmieri pinned in 1:01 at 182 pounds.