Campus News

Dean’s List

American International College — James Chiappetta, majoring in Liberal Studies

Assumption College — Emma Maguire, class of 2020

Central Connecticut State University — Jeremy Hopwood,Michael Kalendra, Stephanie Liptack, Joshua Lopez, Kylie Mulligan, Emalee Ormond, Caleb Pittman, Nadia Santone, Joseph Tivadar, Patrick Vetter

Muhlenberg College — Logan Meyer

Plymouth State University — Molly Coarse, Finance major

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Kyle Foster, class of 2019 majoring in Aerospace Engineering; Christopher Kirven, class of 2019 majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Providence College — Aisling B. Maguire, class of 2022

University of Scranton — Monica A. Moussavian, a senior Biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Casey L. Goulden, a senior Counseling and Human Services major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.