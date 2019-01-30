McGorty: Sanctuary law ‘unthinkable’

State Rep. Ben McGorty (R-122nd District), a member of the Judiciary Committee, spoke out against a proposal to make Connecticut a sanctuary state on Wednesday. McGorty represents the parts of Trumbull between Huntington Tpke. and the Shelton border.

State Rep. Ben McGorty (R-122nd)

“The proposal would protect illegal immigrants from Federal Immigration Laws,” McGorty said. “It is unthinkable that anyone would propose such legislation. We have a legal process of entering our country and this bill would let people break federal law. There is no state in the country that is a sanctuary and there should never be a state in our country that makes it a positive thing to enter our country illegally.”

Such sanctuary legislation would lead to more crime, McGorty asserted.

