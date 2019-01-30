McGorty: Sanctuary law ‘unthinkable’

State Rep. Ben McGorty (R-122nd District), a member of the Judiciary Committee, spoke out against a proposal to make Connecticut a sanctuary state on Wednesday. McGorty represents the parts of Trumbull between Huntington Tpke. and the Shelton border.

“The proposal would protect illegal immigrants from Federal Immigration Laws,” McGorty said. “It is unthinkable that anyone would propose such legislation. We have a legal process of entering our country and this bill would let people break federal law. There is no state in the country that is a sanctuary and there should never be a state in our country that makes it a positive thing to enter our country illegally.”

Such sanctuary legislation would lead to more crime, McGorty asserted.