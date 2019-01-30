School News

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club partnered up with the Fathers’ Club and collected items for Home of the Brave, an organization in Bridgeport that supports our military men and women upon their return from service. A lot of wish list items were collected. Thank you to all who donated items.

The Kindness Club started an #Unselfie movement. We all know what a Selfie is … well we have decided to spread UNSELFISH behavior in our school. We have a large bulletin board in the main lobby titled: #UNSELFIE. Students who exhibit unselfish behaviors — thinking of others before themselves — can join our bulletin board by being nominated by a staff member.

Our Kindness Club will be making Valentine’s cards at their next meeting for seniors who are staying at Bridges by EPOCH in Trumbull as a fun, Valentine’s Day surprise. State Representative Laura Devlin has created the program this year to collect Valentine cards from her local schools who are interested in participating.

The Fifth Grade Activities Committee has extended their sale of Valentine Grams to Friday, Feb. 1.

The Fathers’ Club will once again be having their Superbowl Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 3. The $10 admission includes all-you-can-eat-breakfast but also all the fun and games. Returning this year is our photo booth as well as a football backdrop for your personal photos. Tickets can be purchased at the door or you can purchase admission in advance via the myschoolanywhere.com store.

The PTA Book Fair will be held from Feb. 4-7. Students will go with their class at their assigned time.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting at InSports is on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

There will be an exclusive showing for Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families of Lego Movie 2: The Second Part at the Bow Tie Cinemas on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets must be purchased through the Fathers’ Club by Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Save the date. The Multicultural dinner will be held on Friday, April 5. Flyers will be sent out soon.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com, click on sign in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards oryou can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends sign up your cards if you haven’t already. We have earned more than $2,300 so far.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, , our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We are up to 18 families who have enrolled so far and earned more than 18,000 points. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.



For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more.