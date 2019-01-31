Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library
Monday-Thursday, 9-8
Friday and Saturday, 9-5
NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5
203-452-5197
trumbullct-library.org
Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch
Monday and Wednesday, 10-8
Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5
Saturday, 10-2
203-452-5196
Nina Etc. concert — Sunday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m. At your request, Nina Etc. returns for a concert. Free. Registration suggested.
Mindful Meditation — Monday, Feb. 4, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Register for session that works best for you.
Digital Downloading with hoopla and RBDigital (Zinio) — Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2:30 p.m. Must be a Trumbull resident. Registration required.
Children’s
Indoor Winter Picnic — All ages. Friday, Feb 1, 11 a.m. Pack your lunch and have a picnic at the library. No peanuts please. Details online. Registration suggested.
Take Your Child to the Library Day — Featuring the Mr. Gym Show. Ages 3-8. Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. Drop-in.
Pajama Storytime — Ages 3-6. Monday, Feb. 11, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs and join us for stories, a craft and a snack. Registration required.
Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.
Teens
So You Want to be an Engineer — Audio-visual: For grades 8-11. Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. This month’s topic will be on: Mechanical Engineering.
Fairchild-Nichols Branch
Looming and Weaving class — Ages 12 and up. Monday, Feb. 4, 5:30 p.m. Basic weaving skills will be taught. Registration required.
Fairchild Children’s
Butterflies — Ages 1-2. Monday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.
Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving. Drop-in.
Robert the Guitar Guy — Preschool ages welcome. Thursday, Feb. 7, 10:15 a.m. Sing, jump and clap to nursery rhymes and movie songs with Robert. Drop-in.
