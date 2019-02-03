Film tour supports local conservation efforts

The Fly Fishing Film Tour will be making two stops in Fairfield County this year.

The film tour will share films set all around the world, from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia and more. The first local screening will be held on Feb. 8 at the Stamford Palace and the second screening will be on March 8 at Edmond Town Hall in Newtown.

The film tour, which supports local conservation and educational programs will donate the ticket proceeds to the Mianus, Candlewood and Nutmeg Chapters of Trout Unlimited in Fairfield County.

Film lineup

Movements follows three Alaskan fishing guides as they finish their 100-plus-day guiding season and their road trip back to their home waters on the East Coast. Along the way they find Alaskan trout, British Columbia sSteelhead, Wisconsin musky, New York stripers and the reasons they became obsessed with fly fishing to begin with.

Glorious Bastards is about Jako Lucas, Christiaan Pretorious and a crew of expedition anglers who explore the outer reaches of the Australian coast and find some of the best saltwater fishing in the South Pacific.

RA Beattie follows two members of fly fishing’s next generation to the trout factory that is the South Fork of the Snake River in Idaho and captures this famed fishery in all its glory in the film NexGen.

Hank Patterson’s Around the World Globe follows Patterson’s explorations in the Black Hills of South Dakota as he mines for reclusive trout and even more reclusive locals.

Eric Jackson made a name for himself as a professional snowboarder, but when he’s not strapped onto a board his obsession turns to fly fishing, specifically steelhead on the fly. In the film tour’s exclusive cut of Alignment Jackson and his cohorts trade pillow lines and big mountain spines for running lines and intruder flies… and swing up some monster fish in the process.

The Return ventures into Yellowstone’s famed Thorofare alongside some of the folks who have worked to save the native fish that make their home in this remote area of the park.

Where it All Started is about Karlie Roland who grew up fishing the Henry’s Fork. It’s where she became addicted to fly fishing and it’s now where she gets to share her obsession with others.

Kio Kio takes place in the Tuamotu Archipeligo of French Polynesia. The people who make their home on this long dormant rim of an underwater volcano are working to build an economy around the atoll’s world-class flats fishing.

Both screenings feature a raffle with more than $2,000 worth of prizes. Tickets are available for $25 in advance, $30 at the door, at nutmegtrout.org, mianustu.org or cvtu.org.

For more information about the Fly Fishing Film Tour, visit flyfilmtour.com.