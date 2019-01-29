Tashua Knolls Tuesday bowling league results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League on Jan. 22 competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo) has a five-point lead over Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler), who moved up from seventh place.

Mike Bartolotta bowled the high scratch single game of 248 and the individual with handicap game of 284.

Bob Gregory and Guy Favreau bowled the high three game scratch series of 618.

Charles Lee bowled the series with handicap of 785.

Dennis Russell is the high individual match point leader with 72 points.

Bob Gregory is the League’s individual high average leader at 195.38.

John Verdeschi is at 194.16 and Jay Tyler is at 191.71.

Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Mark Ryan, Bob Fleming, Mike Bartolotta) had a fabulous day and established new league season highs for a single game at 851, a team scratch series of 2195, a single game with handicap at 1,070 and the team series with handicap at 2,852.