Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday bowling leaders

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Jan. 25 saw Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) take a first-place lead of six points over Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke).

Rich Schwam bowled the high individual scratch game of 68, the three game scratch series of 741 (a new league season-high) and the series with handicap of 795.

Ken Kanyuck bowled the high individual game with handicap of 289.

Rich Schwam is the league individual season-high average leader at 203.10.

Bob Beck is at 196.24 and John Verdeschi is at 193.40.