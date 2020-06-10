-
1
Police: Shotgun fired into 6-year-old Trumbull girl’s room
-
2
Trumbull High grad harnesses the power of enzymes to fight COVID-19
-
3
Trumbull graduation rethought: a walk across the stage with a virtual celebration
-
4
Trumbull speaks out against racial discrimination
-
5
Herbst: If no graduation, should be no Floyd protests
-
6
Trumbull police: Officers provided aid at protest
-
7
Trumbull’s Westfield Mall: ‘Welcome back, everyone’
-
8
Board of Education: Kathleen Fearon
-
9
Trumbull groups plan protest vigil Saturday
-
10
After criticisms, Trumbull High graduation plans labeled ‘a work in progress’