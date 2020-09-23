September 23, 2020 | Updated 4:51 PM ET

  • Subscribe

News Now
Trumbull Library
  • Trumbull library reopens with reduced in-person hours, some...
  • Jewish congregations prepare to mark High Holy Days
  • Official: School contact tracing an ‘overwhelming’ process
    • Trumbull boys soccer coach Sil Vitiello takes a players temperature before practice.
  • Trumbull soccer teams return to field for full practices
    • Mullett (seen here) will perform live at The Wall Street Theater's "Drive-In Concert Series" in the parking lot behind the theater at 23 Isaacs St. in Norwalk, Friday, Sept. 18. Upcoming concerts include Badboy, Sept. 25, Back in Black on Oct. 2, and The Breakers, Oct. 9.
  • Mullett kicks off Norwalk ‘Drive-In Concert Series’

    • Police News

    Most Popular

    Kneads & Cravings

    Bill of Fairs

    Curtain Call

    Taking A Hike

    More Local News

    From Our Advertisers

    Sports

    Business

    Politics & Elections

    Most Popular

    Kneads & Cravings

    Featured Real Estate

    Arts & Leisure

    Town Government

    Schools

    Religion

    Bill of Fairs

    Regional Headlines

    The Conscious Cook

    Drive

    The Reel Dad

    Curtain Call

    Taking A Hike