Boys soccer: Ludlowe defeats Trumbull update

Trumbull High’s boys soccer team was hit with a red card in the 18-yard box and faced a subsequent penalty kick moments into Friday’s game with visiting Fairfield Ludlowe.

The Falcons capitalized on the opportunity and never looked back en route to a 3-0 triumph. Trumbull was down a player for the duration of the match.

“It’s very hard. We’re playing a man down now, and against the wind the whole first half,” Trumbull coach Sebastian Gangemi said of the early-game change in momentum and circumstances. “Now we’ve got to play catch-up.”

All things considered, Gangemi was content with his team trailing 2-0 at the half, but the Eagles just couldn’t get anything going.

The Eagles fell to 4-2 and the Falcons improved to 3-1-2.

Trumbull goalkeeper Andrew Menjivar made eight saves.

Ludlowe’s Chris Jerrild, Kristo Boci and Connor Senecal all scored.

Down 2-0 with 26:30 left, Menjivar charged out to break up a free kick opportunity and collided with a Ludlowe player, but shook it off and remained in the game.

The Falcons scored six minutes later to add to the lead.

Trumbull kept pushing. A long throw-in by Dante DePina set up a header by Howard Qian, but the redirect went just wide. DePina later had a good look but his shot attempt went wide.

Qian, Justin Horvath and Claudinei Moreira had a nice passing sequence through Ludlowe defensive traffic near the sideline as the Eagles kept coming.

“I’m very pleased the way we fought. We kept throwing new legs in there,” Gangemi said.

Trumbull’s defense was led by Joe Piccolo, John-Michael Recker, Nicholas Xenakis, Panayiotis Xenakis and Qian.

Menjivar thought the Eagles made too many mistakes. He pointed the finger at himself for a missed clearing attempt that led to a Ludlowe goal, and also said fouls, not marking opponents on defense well enough, and some questionable passing all need to be cleaned up.

“Against better teams you get challenges. Obviously today wasn’t our best day. We know what we have to adjust next time we play a team like this,” Menjivar said.

“We have to be composed,” Gangemi said.