Soccer: Lady Cadets put forth best effort in win

The St. Joseph girls soccer team posted its fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 blanking of visiting Wilton on Friday afternoon. The Cadets improved to 6-0 and the Warriors fell to 3-2.

Alexis Mason opened the scoring and Andriana Cabral and Maddie Fried also had goals. Dori Grasso had two assists.

Veronica O’Rourke made four saves for coach Jack Nogueira’s Cadets.

Maddie Fried, Nina Pizzicarola and Grasso led the pressure up top.

Although this was a continuation of success, it wasn’t just another win in a season full of dominance to this point.

“I thought our effort in some games before today was not very good,” Nogueira said. “I thought today was our best effort all season long. We came out and stuck to our game plan and worked hard.”

One objective was to not give Wilton’s strikers time to attack.

“I think we did a good job of doing that,” Nogueira said. “Our plan when we got the ball was to be patient, play to feet, and to move the ball as quickly as possible to good spaces.”

Defenders Hailey Vechiarelli and Tory Bike thwarted Wilton’s offense.

“I think we just kept pressuring the ball all over the field. We play with chemistry,” said Bike, a captain and center defender.

The Cadet are enjoying these winning ways, which have included 8-0 triumphs over Bridgeport Central and Trinity Catholic of Stamford, along with a 3-0 blanking of Norwalk, a 3-2 win over Fairfield Warde, and 4-1 defeat of Greenwich.

St Joes, following consecutive road games — Tuesday at Danbury and Thursday at Westhill of Stamford — returns home Monday, Oct. 2, to play Stamford High at 4 p.m.