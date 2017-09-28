Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling on Sept. 19 at the Nutmeg Lanes has five teams separated by five points.

Team 2 (Bob Frazer, Mark Ryan, Bob Oleyar, Guy Favreau) and Team 10 (Jim Leonetti, Dick Volpe, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Grande) are first place with a five point lead.

They have 79 points.

John Verdeschi and Henry Giller bowled the high scratch single game of 244 and Giller had the high single game with handicap of 288.

Verdeschi had the high three game series of 702 and Giller had the three game series with handicap of 819.

The Friday Bowling League will resume on Oct. 6.