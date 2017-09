The Christian Heritage School girls soccer team defeated the Forman School, 5-0, in its first HVAL match of the year.

Ranita Muriel (2 goals), Bella Christian ( goal, assist), Lydia Kellogg (goal, assist), Natania Muriel (goal, assist), Alex Angelini (assist) and Amanda Mammana (assist) all recorded points for the game.

Soph Luft and Ainiah Perretta combined for the shutout.

CHS is now 4-1-1 on the season and will play Masters in Friday during homecoming.