Trumbull High defeated Staples High, 3-0 (25-22, 25-16 and 25-23), in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Ally Nielsen had 24 assists, four digs and nine aces for the winning Eagles (5-2).

Krystina Schueler had 11 kills, Julia Roberto seven kills and Jess Gibbs 10 digs and four kills.